Police say list of killings by Saraki's office is mischievous

The Nigeria Police Force faulted the list of killings across the country which was released by the Senate .

The Force described the action as unfortunate, adding that it could worsen the security situation in the country.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki's office had on Friday, May 11, released a list showing the timeline of killings in the Middle Belt since January 2018.

Saraki said it was because of this killings that the Senate invited the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris , but the IGP turned down the invitation.

The police had claimed that the Senate has no power to summon the IG at will.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, May 12, the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said the force is working hard to put the security situation in the country under control.

According to him, some suspects arrested in connection with the killings are being prosecuted.

Moshood said, "the release of the purported list of killings in Nigeria in 2018 by the Office of the Senate President is shocking, unfortunate and capable of worsening the security situation in the country.

"It is mischievous and heinous to play politics with people’s lives; even if it is a soul. The release is speculative and not supported by any fact. Office of the Senate President does not receive or process security report from state commands."

The police also said that they have recovered over 5000 prohibited arms from wrong hands across the nation.

The statement said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the operation was delegated to brief the Senate on the development but his presentation was said to have been rejected by the senators.

Melaye's case

The police also criticised the Senate Spokesman, Senator Sani Abdullahi's statement that IGP Idris was not summoned over Senator Dino Melaye 's arrest for alleged arms running.

Moshood insists that Melaye's case was exactly the reason the police boss was summoned.

He said the senators' plan to question Idris on television is against "global security practice."

"The Senate's action to cover the appearance of the IGP on national television is against national security, unconventional and it negates global security practice. There is nowhere in the world where security matters are discussed on national television, even the Senate deliberation and decision on the appearance of the IGP were done in a close session," the statement said.

The police spokesman added that the IG had appeared before the Senate 10 times since he assumed office. He said Idris was summoned over different issues of national importance.