Police makes U-turn, tells Saraki to respond in writing

Saraki Police makes U-turn, tells SP to respond in writing

The Police has asked Saraki to respond in writing rather that visit the station.

Offa Robbery: Police makes U-turn, tells Saraki to respond in writing

Offa Robbery: Police makes U-turn, tells Saraki to respond in writing

(Senate President Media Office)
The Nigerian Police has reversed its earlier decision to invite the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over the Offa robbery.

This decision comes bare 24-hours after Police spokesman, Jimoh Ibrahim, paraded some suspects arrested in the connection with the attacks which claimed 33 lives.

Leader of the gang allegedly named Saraki and Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed as their “sponsors”.

But as at Monday afternoon, Saraki had not been served a formal invitation by the Police.

The Senate President had sent his ADC to get the formal invitation from the Police so he can honour it.

 

Four hours later, the Police reversed its decision and asked Saraki to respond to the allegation in writing within 48-hours.

“Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from the Police. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours -- which I plan to do."

 

The Senate President who earlier raised an alarm of a plot by the Police to implicate him described his invitation by the Police as "plot concocted to embarrass" him.

"This plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the National Assembly, headed  by me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.

"Like the earlier one, this frame-up will also fail as I hereby state categorically that I have no link with any band of criminals,"  Saraki said in a press release by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity,Yusuph Olaniyonu,  on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

