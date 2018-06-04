Saraki eager to meet Police over Offa robbery allegation

news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed his eagerness to meet with police authorities after he was named as the sponsor of the gang of robbers who carried out an operation that led to the death of dozens of people in Offa, Kwara state in April.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday, June 3, 2018, he said the senate president would be invited for questioning after five arrested suspects confessed that he is their political sponsor.

The senate president issued an initial statement to call on Nigerians to disregard the claims made by the police , describing it as an attempt to implicate him by any means.

Later on Monday, June 4, he disclosed on his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) that he wants to immediately honour the invitation so as to clear his name.

He tweeted, "I have just informed my ADC to get the letter of invitation from @PoliceNG in respect of the allegations raised yesterday - so that I can immediately honour the alleged invitation."

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, was also implicated in the alleged confession, an allegation he has also dismissed in a statement.

Nine police officers and 24 others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa on April 5, 2018.