Home > News > Local >

Kwara Gov Ahmed denies sponsoring Offa robbers

Offa Robbery Kwara Governor denies arming thugs, robbers

Kwara State Gov Ahmed says he has nothing to do with the Offa robbers.

  • Published:
Kwara Gov Ahmed denies sponsoring Offa robbers play Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed (middle) says he has nothing to do with Offa robbery incident (Kwara State)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwara Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has denied police allegations of sponsoring, funding, arming or supporting political  thuggery. The governor also denied sponsoring the gang that killed and robbed Offa on April 4, 2018; as alleged by the police.

Scores of persons were killed and a slew of banks were raided by the robbers.

The police also accused Senate President Bukola Saraki of arming the Offa robbers.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, Ahmed  described the allegations made by the police as false.

Governor Ahmed affirmed that while the state government has empowered several youth groups under its 'acclaimed' Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) scheme, neither he nor the state government can be held liable for how beneficiaries utilize the credit.

He therefore urged the police to complete their investigations and charge the suspects to court soon in line with the dictates of the rule of law.  

Below is the full text of the statement:

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed denies the allegations of supporting political thuggery or any other acts of criminality as alleged by the Nigeria Police or the suspects allegedly arrested in connection with the tragic Offa robbery.

Neither has he at any time funded or provided arms to any individual or group in the state or anywhere in the country.

To set the records straight, the Kwara State Government has a well known empowerment scheme under the Small And Medium Enterprises platform which is used to move women and youths groups into entrepreneurship.

Consequently, several youth and women groups have benefitted from the scheme to date. However, at no point did the Kwara State government directly provide funds to any group known as Good Boys for any purpose.

Similarly, if any of the beneficiaries chose to use the SME credit secured from the government to purchase a vehicle which was then alleged to have been used for an act of criminality, the Kwara State Governor and indeed the state government cannot be held liable for such actions since neither had prior knowledge of such intentions on beneficiaries’ part.

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed also rejects the police allegation of arming and funding the suspects for political thuggery or for any other activity as false and unfounded as thuggery or any other form of criminality is neither encouraged nor supported by the  state government or its agents.

While refuting the alleged indictment, therefore, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed expresses the hope that the police will soon complete its investigations and charge the suspects to court in line with rule of law.

The police has arrested some of the suspects who are now making confessional statements. One of the robbers was a former operative of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet
2 Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robberybullet
3 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet

Related Articles

Cultism Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of suspects to Abuja
Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s why
Saraki DSS reportedly withdraws operatives assigned to Senate President
Offa Robbery Police explains why Senate President, Saraki was summoned
Offa Robbery Suspects name Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Kwara Gov as sponsors
Offa Robbery Saraki reacts to allegations, urges Nigerians to disregard police claims
Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robbery
Offa Robbery How police arrested suspects who killed dozens in Kwara
Offa Robbery Kwara Gov warns against politicizing sad incident
Offa Robbery Police arrest another wanted suspect

Local

Senate President,Bukola saraki might be arrested soon, here’s why
Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s why
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to his invitation by the police and alleged implication in the Offa robbery.
Offa Robbery Saraki reacts to allegations, urges Nigerians to disregard police claims
The Nigerian Police Force has issued a statement explaining why the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was invited for questioning in connection with the Offa robbery.
Offa Robbery Police explains why Senate President, Saraki was summoned
Pioneer ICPC boss to be buried today
In Ilorin Gov. Ahmed, ex-ministers, others attend Akanbi’s burial