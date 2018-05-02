Police issues statement on Dino Melaye’s arraignment

news

The police force has issued a statement on Senator Dino Melaye's arraignment.

He was arraigned today, Wednesday, April 2, 2018, before an Abuja Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2.

The lawmaker was brought into the court on a stretcher to answer charges levelled against him by the police.

Melaye as however granted bail in the sum of N90 million by the presiding magistrate, Mabel Bello.

The Senator is also required to provide a surety who must be a civil servant on grade level 14, and must show evidence of residence in Abuja.

The magistrate also asked Melaye to deposit his international passport with the police.

He is also required to report at Wuse Zone 2 police station every first working day of the week.

The case was then adjourned till June 6 for proper trial.

Police statement

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood in a statement issued to newsmen, said “Senator Dino Melaye was arraigned in court by the Police today, 2nd May, 2018 at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse, Abuja for Criminal conspiracy, causing damage to Government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

“His arraignment in Court today was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.

“It will be recalled that, on the 24th April, 2018, at about 1200Hrs, Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Court in Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out of the Police bus through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination before he was rearrested at Zankli Hospital in Abuja later in the day on same date. This case was investigated and that is why the Senator was arraigned in court today.

“Meanwhile, the Police Investigation Team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay.”

Melaye’s trouble with the police

The police had earlier declared Dino Melaye wanted on March 28, 2018, following his refusal to answer an invitation extended to him by the force.

The police requested wanted the Senator to clear the air on allegations made by two criminals Kabiru Saidu, aka Osama, and Nuhu Salisu, aka Small, who were arrested at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on January 19, 2018.

The suspects alleged that Melaye hired them to cause unrest in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

They also said that the Senator gave one AK-47 rifle, two pump action guns and the sum of N430,000 to recruit hardened troublemakers and unleash mayhem in Kogi state.

Meanwhile, the police has re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye, despite meeting his bail conditions.

The lawmaker was escorted off in an ambulance heavily guarded by a convoy of at least 14 pick-up vans and seven 18-seater buses, according to Punch.