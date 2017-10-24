Senator Dino Melaye needs no introduction.

The Kogi-West lawmaker is probably the most popular representative in the upper legislative chamber.

Known for his outspoken nature, Senator Melaye never seizes to express himself either on the floor of the Senate or at other public events.

A number of times, Melaye has expressed his dissatisfaction over – and even called for the sack of -- some members of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Pulse lists five notable times when Senator Melaye had verbally attacked some appointees of President Buhari.

1. Magu is not the last Angel

Some political analysts have blamed the non-confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the ‘role played’ by Senator Melaye.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, Melaye said Magu was not the last Nigerian angel.

Melaye noted that Magu’s mate were occupying positions as Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders.

His words: “It was in the Senate that the we invited Magu," Melaye began. “Magu came for a job interview and failed and a result, he was rejected by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As I speak to you, Magu is still parading himself as the chairman of the EFCC despite the rejection by the Senate.

“Those who have failed should go back. Magu is not the only Nigerian angel. They should bring another person, we will examine him and pass him if qualified. Magu’s mates are Area Commanders and DPOs. He can serve this country in other capacities.

“It is time for the Senate to tell the executive that they must stop playing blues and dancing reggae. It is time to stop approbating and reprobating. The Senate that our forefathers fought for is about to be completely destroyed. May it not be recorded in history that it was in the time of Bukola Saraki that the powers of the Senate were completely eroded,” Melaye added.

2. Kemi Adeosun is incompetent

Senator Melaye accused President Buhari of appointing ‘incompetent economic managers'.

Melaye, who lamented the deplorable living condition of Nigerians, said these top officers must be fired for their incompetence, sighting fear of being stoned by his constituents.

He said: “The finance minister has not only displayed gross incompetence on the job, she also lacks the basic and rudimentary grasp of economic fundamentals necessary to run a critical sector of the Nigerian economy like the finance ministry. It is time for her to go now and pave way for a qualified and experienced person to steer the Nigerian economy away from the dark woods it has sunk presently under her stewardship."

3. Udoma is a square peg in a round hole

In a statement on April 9, 2017, Melaye accused Buhari of nepotism in the appointment of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma as the minister of budget and planning.

“Senator Udoma Udo Udoma is a very charismatic man, an accomplished lawyer, and a quintessential gentleman with a fairly untainted reputation. In everyday parlance, he is a good man. But the critical job of budget and national planning minister for a huge country like Nigeria, with her prevailing economic challenges requires much more than being a good man with a great personality.

“As a lawyer, accomplished in this field as he is, Udoma’s appointment to that position is nepotism taken to very ridiculous heights; and a classic case of putting round pegs in square holes-it will, and can never fit. It is akin to saddling a carpenter with a tailor’s responsibility.

“The outcome under the circumstances, as has become evidently clear, is bound to be catastrophic for the economy. President Buhari must, therefore, do the needful now by relieving Udoma of this huge burden that is constituting a clog to the revival of the Nigerian economy," he said.

4. Naira fell due to Emefiele’s poor policies

Senator Melaye accused the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele of ‘policy flip-flops, somersaults and inconsistencies’ as clear evidence of ‘gross incompetence’ in the management of the nation’s fiscal and monetary policies.

“The net effect of this inconceivable ineptitude on the part of Emefiele is the free fall in the value of the naira and the total loss of faith and confidence by the international community on the Nigerian economy," he noted.

5. Malami deserves a sacked

Reacting the return of Abdulrasheed Maina to the Civil Service on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, Senator Melaye called for the sack of the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami.

Melaye said President Buhari was 'surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars.'

His words: "I want to ask this question to the executive; should we continue in sin and ask grace to abound? Time after time, the AGF and minister of justice have abuse this office. We are not talking about Maina. We should talk about the integrity of the AGF and minister of justice. That is the chief lawmaker.

“If the law officer has his hands stained, then the entire nation is one a stained. Something happened that we have not noticed, two public officers quarreled, the IGP and Senator Misau by the interpretation of what the attorney general did, he chose to pick a public officer over the other. When did IGP become synonymous to FG.

"The attorney general is only to prosecute in public interest how does an individual become a public interest but because we have condoled impunity. A senator as arraigned in court. If I commit an offence against the friend of the AGF I would also be arraigned. Mr president is good man and he means well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars.

"We would continue to deliberate like this until we stand up on behalf of the people into his country. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions.

"Nigerians would understand why the office of AGF and minister of justice is separated. We must recommend to the president that the AGF has displayed gross incompetence for the office he is occupying. The man would run us into a constitutional crisis if we don't check it on time," Melaye said.