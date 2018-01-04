Home > News > Local >

Police beef up security in Rivers community

16 persons returning from a crossover church service were gunned down in the early hours of  Monday in Omoku while 12 others were injured.

Wike places N200m bounty on Rivers' New Year's Day killers play

Gov. Nyesom Wike

(Daily Post)
The Rivers Police Command says it has deployed more anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping and anti-terror police personnel to Omoku to fish  out those who killed 16 worshippers on New Year Day.

Rivers Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed,   said this in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a media briefing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 persons returning from a crossover church service were gunned down in the early hours of  Monday in Omoku  while 12 others were injured.

Police presence in Omoku has been heavily increased  so as to go after the suspects  and provide more security in Omoku.

“The command will bring the suspects to justice,” he said.

He said  the suspects  had come in through the creeks  in a speed boat and attacked the worshippers, describing them  as “cultists.’’

Ahmed, who said  the Marine Police were  now patrolling the creeks,  appealed to residents  to furnish the police with meaningful information that would  lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The commissioner said that the command was not discouraged by the latest  killings but assured the public that the police were  working hard to arrest the suspects.

“Very soon the police will share pleasant information with the public,” Ahmed said

He also advised multi-national companies doing business in the community to go about their businesses without any fear of molestation.

