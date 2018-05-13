Police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomat

news

The Sudanese police said it has arrested a woman who allegedly killed an Immigration Attaché at the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

The deceased, Habibu Almu, who was an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, was stabbed to death at his home in the Khartoum last Thursday.

According to Sudanese news agency SUNA, the police "arrested the offender, a foreign woman who committed the crime".

The suspect was said to have confessed to the murder of the diplomat and that she also stole his possessions.

The authorities, however, did not reveal the nationality of the killer and the details of the murder.