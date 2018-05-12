NIS reacts to killing of officer in Sudan

news

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to the recent killing of its senior officer, Habibu Almu, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

In a statement on Saturday, spokesman of the agency, Mr Sunday James, said the Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, received the news with shock.

James said the CG was taking brief on the circumstances surrounding the death of Almu, who was an Assistant Comptroller of Immigration.

He said the immigration boss was in high-level discussion with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, under whose supervision are foreign missions, over the matter.

According to him, the discussion centres on investigation of the killing with the host authorities as it borders on international diplomacy, and repatriation of the remains of the remains of the deceased senior officer.

He added that the comptroller general was in touch with the late officer’s family.

Almu, who was an Immigration Attache 1 in the Nigerian Mission in Khartoum, was reportedly stabbed to death in his home in the Sudanese capital on Thursday.

Reuters quoted the Sudanese police spokesman, Omar al-Mokhtar, as ruling out the possibility of the attack being an act of terrorism.

Mokhtar, according to the news agency, said police had arrested several suspects, but did not give further details.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Friday, said the mission was working closely with the host authorities in their investigation into the incident.