Police, Army fight off attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

In Borno Police, Army fight off attack by Boko Haram terrorists

The terrorists had attempted to invade the town around 5:40pm on Monday.

  Published:
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau. play Boko Haram (247ureports.com)
The Borno State Police Command has disclosed that police officers and troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to invade Gajiram in Nganzai local government area of the state on Monday, June 18, 2018.

In a statement signed by the command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, he noted that the terrorists had tried to enter the town heavily armed in 11 gun trucks before they were fought off.

He said, "Police personnel deployed to the area alongside troops of the Nigerian Military engaged the terrorists and promptly repelled the attack. There was no casualty on the side of the police.

"Meanwhile, reinforcement has been mobilised and deployed to the town. Further development will be communicated to the press in due course."

The army is yet to issue a statement on the failed attack by the terrorist group.

Boko Haram kills 43 during Eid celebrations

The group has been notorious for its numerous attacks over the past few months and has been blamed for the death of 43 people in a twin suicide bomb attack that ripped through the town of Damboa in Borno State on Saturday, June 16.

The victims were reported to be returning from celebrating the Eid el-Fitr holiday when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives in Shuwari and nearby Abachari neighbourhoods in the town around 10:45 pm.

Most of the casualties died from rocket-propelled grenades fired by jihadists into the crowds that had gathered at the scene of the initial attacks.

