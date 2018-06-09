PDP reacts to OBJ's allegation, says Nigeria now police state

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the allegation made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against the Federal Government.

Obasanjo recently alleged that there is a plot by President Muhammadu Buhari to frame him for a crime.

The former President said that the motive is to silence his criticism of the current administration.

Speaking on the allegation, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said that Nigeria has become a police state under Buhari.

Opposition in danger

Ologbondiyan also alleged that the lives of those who oppose Buhari are endangered.

The PDP spokesman also said that the former President’s revelation shows that it has not been making up stories about the government’s plots to silence the opposition.

He said “The alarm by Chief Obasanjo has further shown that the PDP has not been crying wolf regarding the plots by the APC-led Federal Government to frame, arrest, detain and arraign political opponents of the APC, including regular Nigerians, for holding or canvassing opinions that are divergent to the interest of those in power.

“We invite Nigerians to note the travails faced by perceived opponents of Buhari’s Presidency, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, and senators, Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye, who had raised similar alarms in the past.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to note how the APC-controlled security forces, on Wednesday, arrested and detained opposition members in Ogun State, including a member of the House of Assembly, Adebiyi Adeleye, who were going about their legitimate activities, only to tag them as cult members.

“The PDP condemns APC’s resort to persecution, intimidation, harassment and framing of our members, as well as dissenting voices, just to suppress the opposition ahead of the 2019 election.”