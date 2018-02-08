news

The Peoples Democratic Party has criticised Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie for mocking the party’s former spokesman, Olisa Metuh.

Metuh was wheeled into the courtroom on a stretcher on Monday, February 5, 2018.

This is following a directive by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja asking the PDP spokesman to appear in court or have his bail revoked.

Metuh is standing trial for allegedly collecting money meant for purchasing arms for the Army for use in the war against Boko Haram.

Onochie had earlier posted on Twitter saying “POLLYWOOD drama Starring Olisa Metuh. Act 2 scene 1. [SPOT THE DIFFERENCE] PDP CONVENTION: Strong, hale & hearty and even throwing punches! Days later ... FRAUD TRIAL IN COURT: Weak, tired & bandaged to the neck on a stretcher & ambulance to complement the nollywood drama.”

PDP described the comments of the presidential aide as unjustified and unwarranted.

The party also alleged that Onochie’s action shows that there is more that meets the eye in Metuh’s trial.

PDP also accused the Federal Government of harassing medical personnel who treated the former spokesman.

According to Daily Post, Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesman of the PDP, said “It is repulsive that a Presidential aide has once again intruded directly, with malicious suggestions, in a matter that is on judicial trial, thus further exposing that Chief Metuh’s travails in the course of the trial, may have been politically hatched and orchestrated.

“It is instructive to state that Chief Metuh, whose spinal chord ailment has badly deteriorated, was brought to court in his current medical state, sequel to the order of the trial judge.

“It is public knowledge that Justice Abang on January 25, 2018 rejected medical reports from doctors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where Chief Metuh had been on admission and ordered him to appear in court on Monday, January 5, 2018 or have his bail revoked. In fact, the judge ruled that he would thenceforth not accept any other report issued by any medical doctor on the accused.

“It is therefore irresponsible, wicked and an unpardonable act of inhumanity, for the presidency or any of its agents to mock Chief Metuh for obeying the order of court, even in his current state of health.

“While we are not opposed to the trial of any of our members for any matter whatsoever, we insist that the process must be fair, without external influences and in strict compliance with provisions of the law.”

Goodluck Jonathan asks Metuh for N1b

In a bid to clear himself of the allegations of fraud levelled against him, Olisa Metuh named ex President Goodluck Jonathan as his defence witness.

In his response, GEJ told the former PDP spokesman to pay him the sum of N1 billion to enable him appear as a defence witness.

According to the former President, the money is meant for the travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel, from Bayelsa State where he lives.