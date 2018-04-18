Home > News > Local >

Osinbajo, Ekweremadu meet behind closed-doors over mace theft

The police have arrested Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who allegedly led thugs to steal the mace.

  Published:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

(Presidency)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 18, reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

The meeting is said to be underway at the vice president office's wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting is not unconnected to the chaos that happened in the Senate on Wednesday morning.

Stolen mace

Some hoodlums allegedly led by the suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege invaded the Senate plenary session and stole the mace, which is the symbol of authority of the Senate.

Following the incident, the police arrested Omo-Agege as the Senate described the stealing of mace as a treasonable offence.

Ekweremadu's military invitation was very irresponsible play Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (Premium Times )

 

The senator was suspended for forming a Buhari group which opposed the amendment the Electoral Act which seeks to alter the sequence of elections.

The Electoral Act as amended by the Senate has the presidential election coming last and the national assembly election holding first.

ALSO READ: Here's why senator Omo-Agege led thugs to steal mace

President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to assent the bill on the premise that altering the election sequence will infringe on the constitutional role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise, undertake and supervise elections as enshrined in Section 15(A) of the third statue to the Constitution.

