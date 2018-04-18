Home > News > Politics >

Police arrest Omo-Agege for stealing mace from National Assembly

The Senator was arrested after he returned to the scene of an earlier theft.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege
Delta state lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by the Police after leading thugs to the  National Assembly complex on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to steal the legislative mace.,

The lawmaker, who was recently suspended, sneaked in through one of the glass barricades within the National Assembly complex and had the mace seized. The hoodlums that accompanied the Senator escaped from the chamber with the mace and fled in a black SUV. The mace is the symbol of authority in the Senate and no plenary sessions can legitimately take place in its absence from the chamber.

The Senate had recommenced Wednesday's session after a spare mace was brought in, and lawmakers had authorised the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to retrieve the mace.

Police officers arrested him around 1:50pm when he returned to the upper legislative chamber while the recommenced session was going on. He was taken away in a black hilux van.

