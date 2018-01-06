Home > News > Local >

Ooni of Ife preaches national peace, unity in 2018

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has called for national peace, unity and tranquility, saying they are pillars with the capacity to strengthen Nigeria’s bid for socio-economic development.

Oba Ogunwusi stated this in Ile-Ife on Saturday while speaking at the Grand-finale of a New Year Prayer Programme organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ife Chapter.

He acknowledged the goodness of God for the gift of life and the opportunity to witness the day.

He also urged Christians to let their thanksgiving supersede their requests from God.

“He is the Almighty King of Kings that spares our lives throughout 2017 till date, despite all challenges facing each and every one of us” he said.

“There is nothing we can offer Him than to give Him all our praises throughout the days of our lives.

“Only God is worthy of our praise, who can questioned God, if we all have been buried,” he said.

The royal father called on Christians to always pray for peaceful coexistence before, during and after the forthcoming elections across the state and the entire country.

He advised them to support the present administration in its efforts to make the country a better place for businesses to thrive and for peace to reign.

Ogunwusi counselled the youths to shun violence and to work assiduously for a brighter future.

Preaching earlier on the topic: `God of host is a consuming fire’, Pastor Samuel Akinsulure, the Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Ife District Coordinating Council (DCC), told the congregation that God will fight the battles of their lives, town, state and country as a whole this year.

He, however, urged Christians to abstain from all forms of immoral activity and rededicate themselves to service to God.

He further urged them to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, adding that only those, who believed in His resurrection, would be saved.

Also, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, the immediate Past Osun Commissioner for Finance, urged that Christians to be faithful to God and worship Him without limits.

Bolorunduro, who noted that there was hope for the country, said that all the challenges facing the country would soon be overcome.

He urged Nigerins to be prayerful, adding that with God all things are possible.

