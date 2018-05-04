Home > News > Local >

Oil worker abducted at Agip’s oilfield in Bayelsa regains freedom

Community sources in Kalaba and Ayambele in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa said that the victim was dropped off by his abductors on Friday near Igbogene area of Yenagoa.

An oil worker abducted during a Joint investigative Visit (JIV) on April 19 at an oilfield operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Kalaba community has regained freedom.

Community sources in Kalaba and Ayambele in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa said that the victim was dropped off by his abductors on Friday near Igbogene area of Yenagoa.

It was gathered that the abducted worker was part of a technical crew deployed to clamp a ruptured pipeline that caused an oil spill that affected Kalaba and neighbouring Ayambele settlements in Yenagao council area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the JIV report had indicated that the pipeline was ruptured in five spots and concluded that the pipeline was breached by vandals.

Mr Neville Aristotle Inogula, a resident who confirmed the release of the oil worker, alleged that the act was carried out by some ‘identified’ persons from rival communities to paint the area black

Inogula said that the entire people of Kalaba condemned the incident and vowed to comb the forests to free the abducted oil worker as kidnapping was alien to the people.

We were disturbed and all resolved to clear the name of our community; we said no to kidnapping, it was a ploy by some other communities who are our rivals to make us look bad.

‘’The pressure mounted by fellow community youths (Akumoni community) and security agencies led to the release of the abducted Agip staff before day break; in the early hours of Friday,’’ he said.

Mr Godwin Nwachukwu, Bayelsa Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), told our Correspondent on telephone on Friday that the incident was being investigated.

“We are yet to confirm that the abducted worker has regained freedom, but we are making efforts to establish contact with him,” Nwachukwu said. 

