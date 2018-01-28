news

Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on President Buhari to resign.

Iyabo said that she totally supports her father’s views, which he expressed in a letter to the President.

The former Senator also told Buhari to consider the advise of her father, who she described as one of modern Africa’s brilliant leaders.

Cable News reports that Iyabo said “To say that Nigeria has problems is to make an understatement.

“The wise should listen, wherever help and advice come from. Those who republished the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which, among other things, called on President Buhari to join the rank of retired elder statesmen in 2019.

“I would think this was appropriate and even unnecessary advice, given the serious medical problems he has had over the last few years.

“I have had no connection with his administration or to the previous one after I left the Senate in 2011, and to try and use me and my name as some excuse is shameful.

“I agree with the contents of the open letter and like all people that wish Africa well, hope that Nigeria someday comes out of its death spiral to become a leading nation in the world.

“It is tiring to continue to be part of the Nigerian conversation when there is no positive impact to it.

“I really do not want to be part of it, as I have found over and over again that speech and words are wasted on people who have no understanding of the responsibility on us as black people on this planet.”

Obasanjo’s letter is just a distraction

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in his reaction to OBJ’s letter, said that the former President has not been keeping track of Buhari’s achievements, because of his busy schedule.