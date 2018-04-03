Home > News > Local >

Obanikoro commends Gov. Ambode for sustaining indigenous culture

Musiliu Obanikoro Ex Minister commends Gov. Ambode for sustaining indigenous culture

Obanikoro who served as a Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District from 2003 to 2007, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, has commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s drive in sustaining and upholding indigenous cultures, traditions and norms of Lagos State.

The senator who later served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana said that the increase in technological advancement was a challenge to cultural growth in the country.

“Modernisation is taking over the world and our youths want to follow the trend.

“Our youths have been carried away by Western culture, which is not encouraging.

“I appreciate Gov. Ambode’s drive in reviving some of the old cultures and traditions that include: the boat regatta, the `Lagos Street Carnival’, `One Lagos fiesta’ and others.

“This shows the administration’s interest and passion for upholding the state’s rich culture and traditions, ‘’ he said.

Obanikoro said that the development of these cultural heritages would expose the city to international visitors.

“It will also attract local and foreign visitors as well as investors to the state, ‘’ he said.

He also lauded the state government for investing more in culture, tourism and entertainment in order to prevent them from being eroded by western influence.

Obanikoro said that culture was a way of exhibiting a community’s ways of life and traditions and they should be preserved by their custodians.

