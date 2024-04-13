ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also sighted a video showing Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

Abducted Channels TV reporter regains freedom [NAN]
Abducted Channels TV reporter regains freedom [NAN]

Recommended articles

He was released around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed, less than 24 hours after being abducted on Thursday.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed the news of his release in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he was released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the television station also confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also sighted a video showing Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.

Rogers is Channels TV’s Government House Correspondent in Port Harcourt.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu appeals for peace in Africa and global trouble spots

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration