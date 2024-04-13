Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

He was released around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed, less than 24 hours after being abducted on Thursday.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed the news of his release in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he was released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the television station also confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also sighted a video showing Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.