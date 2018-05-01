Nigerian workers get accolades from Saraki, Dogara

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara have hailed Nigerian workers for their resilience, dedication and contributions to national development.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described workers as the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

Saraki also promised that the National Assembly under his leadership will support all efforts aimed at ensuring workers are adequately rewarded and well catered for.

"They (workers) form the bedrock on which the building blocks of any sustained national development can be laid," he said.

"There can be no economic growth without the contribution of workers and there can be no national development without economic development. Our workers play crucial roles in all we attain as a nation and that fact needs to be recognized always.

"On this Workers' Day 2018 celebrations, I salute all Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and resilience in the face of dwindling economic fortunes.

“The National Assembly will always support all efforts geared towards improving their remuneration and General conditions of service and living.

"Workers represent the mainstay of our economy because without them there could be no economic activity of any kind, whether online or offline, digital or manual," the Senate President said.

House ready to pass minimum wage

On his part, Speaker Dogara reiterated the desire of the House of Representatives to pass the N56,000 minimum wage proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month,” Dogara said in a statement by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan.

“We see your dedication to doing your bit in ensuring that Nigeria continues to run effectively in spite of unfavourable conditions. We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies and agenda.

“I assure you, on this occasion, that the National Assembly will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the executive and any other initiative that will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker. We will support it wholeheartedly,” the Speaker stated.