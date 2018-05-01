NLC warns FG over implementation time for minimum wage

news

The organised labour says it will not allow the Tripartite Committee for National Minimum Wage to alter the time line for the implementation for the new wage for workers in the country.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba , said this during a Pre-May Day Symposium organised by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Abuja.

The theme of the 2018 May Day Celebration is, “Role of Labour and Workers in National Devolvement: Dare to Struggle and We Dare to Win.”

The Federal Government had said that the implementation of the new national minimum wage for workers would take effect from the third quarter.

According to Wabba, we will make sure that the time line that has been set by the Tripartite Committee for the implementation of the national minimum wage will not in any way be altered or undermined.

“Workers, who create wealth, must also be well taken care of as we are not unmindful of the situation of the Nigerian workers, particularly, with the increasing inflation in the land.

“So, clearly speaking, the minimum wage is an issue we will continue to canvass for. I want to assure you all that we will take the issue to the next level and essentially we are going to win,‘’ he said.

The NLC president, while speaking on May Day Celebration said the day was opportunity to provide workers better policy and address issues affecting workers.

Wabba said workers must be prepared to demand for a better working condition and welfare.

“Importantly, we are going to interrogate how far the democratic process has been able to deliver on its mandate and how workers have being fairing.

“Workers have contributed immensely to our national development and workers create the wealth of every economy, however, they are neglected,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to address the issue of governance, inequality gap, unemployment and development among others in the country.

He added that organised labour would continue to canvass for better policy options that would be beneficial to the working people.

Wabba also decried the incessant killings across the country.

Earlier, Prof. Onje Gwardo, Faculty of Law, University of Jos, called for commitment among workers in the discharge of their duties.

Gwardo said this commitment should include commitment to work, ideas, and National development.

“We have some level of commitments that have been exemplified by those who have gone before us," he said.

He also said the issue of minimum wage must be placed on the front burner to enhance commitment.