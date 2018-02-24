NGO tasks Ajegunle residents on proper waste disposal

news

Africa Cleanup Initiative (ACI), an NGO, on Saturday distributed food items, clothes and mosquito nets to residents of Mosquito Village in Ajegunle, Lagos, to encourage them to be environmentally responsible.

The ACI made the donation during its Beyond Waste Programme in the community.

The ACI Chief Environmental Officer, Mr Alex Akhigbe, said that a clean environment had numerous health benefits.

“We want to raise environmentally responsible citizens.

“To a large extent, people feel that keeping the environment clean is the sole responsibility of the government but everyone has a part to play in keeping the environment clean,” he said.

According to him, ACI desired that communities should dispose refuse properly.

“Our volunteers go house-to-house to talk to the people on proper waste disposal and other things they have to do to keep their environment clean.

“We give food items, clothes and mosquito nets to families,” he said.

Mr Folorunsho Ashogbon, a Leader of Mosquito Village, hailed the ACI for the efforts.

He called on Lagos State Government to do more in disposal of waste in the community.

“Waste disposal vehicles do not come to our community to pick waste.

“We want the government to help in bringing the vehicles to come and pick up our refuse,” he said.

A school teacher, Mr Olusanya Olowoekere, said that the residents dumped faeces into canals because they had no alternative.

He called for the state government’s intervention in the community.