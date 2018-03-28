Home > News > Local >

NASG to train 2,140 teachers on classroom management

In Nasarawa State NASG to train 2,140 teachers on classroom management

The Nasarawa State Government will train its 2,140 newly engaged teachers on classroom management before deploying them to classes, Alhaji Tijjani Ahmed, the Commissioner of Education, said on Wednesday in Lafia.

Ahmed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the teachers would be trained on the rudiments of managing classroom situations to acquaint them with effective skills to cope with students and pupils.

“The training will last for two weeks; it will focus on building capacities for effective service delivery.

“Most of those recruited are just fresh from schools; there is a differences between what they were taught in school and the experience in class.

“As trained teachers, most of them did teaching practice while in school, but they were not in charge of the classes because of the presence of the permanent teachers,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the newly engaged teachers were offered one-year employment.

“After the one year probation period, the ministry will interview them again and offer permanent and pensionable appointments to those qualified,” he said.

He said that teachers with degrees would be paid N25,000 per month, while those with NCE would be paid N20,000.

On security, he said that measures had been adopted to secure boarding schools, and advised proprietors of private schools to equally beef up security in their schools. 

