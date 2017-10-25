N2bn was released for 2nd Niger Bridge not $2bn - Presidency

The presidency Vice President's Spokesman, Laolu Akande, has clarified the error in the publications credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on release of fund for construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Akande gave the clarification on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, following some media quoting Osinbajo as announcing that $2 billion was released for the project instead of N2 billion.

According to Akande, during the APC Governorship campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State, on October 20, Osinbajo had stressed the Buhari administration's commitment to keeping its promises to the Nigerian people.

He said that one of those promises is the construction of the second Niger Bridge, adding that the correct amount released was in the official news release he sent on the Vice President's remarks during the campaign rally same day.

"I did quote the VP as saying that the Sovereign Wealth Fund paid N2 billion for that same project (Sum paid to the contractor: Julius Berger for early works)", he said.

"We will definitely see our second Niger Bridge, we will not make promises we cannot keep."

He, however, observed that a short video clip from the event captured on the news segment of a television channel quoted Osinbajo as mentioning "$2bn" and not "N2bn", which was what he had actually meant to say.

"Mentioning the dollar currency was inadvertent.

"As it happened, the excerpt from the video, which was shared online, was what was quoted in the headlines of some media houses, and in comments on social media.

"The figures were misplaced. Kindly set the records straight, from the speech I had sent.

"Please note, again, the sum provided for this is actually two billion naira (N2 billion)," Akande added.

He also stated that the highlight of the rally and Osinbajo's remarks is the commitment of the administration to improve the country’s transportation network and economy.

The spokesman said, "The APC government is a government that will do everything it has promised. We are not making promises for nothing.

"The second Niger Bridge we have been talking about for a long time, but for the first time, the President went by himself to negotiate the facility to do that second Niger Bridge."

Osinbajo said this is why the second Niger Bridge is in the current budget and has been provided for it.