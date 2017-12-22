Home > News > Local >

MKO Abiola's daughter contributes to hijab debate

The Great Hijab Debate This is what MKO's daughter has to say about law school controversy

Hafsat Abiola-Costello adds her voice to the hijab debate stirred by Amasa Firdaus of the law school fame.

  • Published:
This is what MKO's daughter has to say about law school controversy play

Hafsat Abiola Costello is founder of KIND

(CNN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Law school student Amasa Firdaus started a hijab debate in Nigeria that has refused to go away. Now, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of late Chief MKO Abiola, has added her voice to the debate.

Firdaus famously refused to take off her hijab during law school graduation ceremony. It was a stance that would cost her a law school certificate.

Almost everyone has had a say on this raging religious controversy.

Abiola-Costello who is founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) salutes Firdaus for her courage and says her action was aimed at challenging the status quo.

Abiola's daughter also likens Firdaus to a lion.

Her Facebook post is reproduced below, unedited:

________________

A law student passed all the requirements to be called to the bar but was not allowed to attend the ceremony because she refused to take off her hijab, which violates the rules of the Law School.

She knew of the rule but because she felt that it was unjust, she refused to comply. By so doing, she has chosen to challenge the status quo.

Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse about controversy play Amasa Firdaus refused to take off her hijab under her wig (Twitter)

 

If she succeeds, the Law School will change the rule. If she fails, she would either have to comply in order to be called to the Bar in Nigeria or give up her dream of being a lawyer here.

ALSO READ: We asked lawyers about law school drama, this is what they said

I wish we would all be like Firdaus in pursuit of the world we want to live in. To stand up or take a knee and speak up against a practice or rule that we do not support. To be willing to challenge the prevailing practice, no matter the cost. After all, the problems we remain silent about are the ones we are condemned to live with.

As we think of what gifts to give each other during this Christmas season, let us gather stories of the courageous, the stories of the scared-but-acted-anyway to share at our tables. Let them inspire us to enter 2018 prepared to raise our voices about the issues we are concerned about; to push past complacency and complicity and demand change.

Well done, Firdaus. A lioness can only ever be the mother of cubs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse about controversy
Hijab MURIC gives reasons why female lawyer is right
Call To Bar Reps to investigate hijab controversy
Hijab Sultan of Sokoto condemns Law School for refusing to call 'decent' Muslim student to bar
Hijab Female law student speaks on why she stood her ground
Prop Of The Week The female lawyer who refused to take off her Hijab is worthy of praise
Firdaus Amasa Sultan of Sokoto bashes Law School's decision to deny student call-to-bar

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption