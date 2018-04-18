Home > News > Local >

Man pleads guilty to theft of LAGBUS N200, 00 parts

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, directed that the accused should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons for judgment.

LAGBUS play

LAGBUS

(skyscrapercity)
A man, Sunday Joshua, is to cool his heels in prison pending sentence after he pleaded guilty to stealing N200, 000 parts of a LAGBUS owned by the Lagos State Government.

The accused was arraigned for stealing to which he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Police Sgt. Raphael Donny told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 7 at LAGBUS Asset Management
Office, Ojota.

Donny said the accused stole the spare parts from the store of the organisation.

Items stolen by the accused include an alternator, a cylinder, a key starter, an engine wiper and an injector, all valued at N200, 000.

He was about to escape when he was caught by a vigilance group.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, has fixed April 26 for sentence. 

