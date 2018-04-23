Home > News > Local >

In Sokoto Lawmaker offers free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents

Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki play

Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki

(National Assembly)
Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), has commenced free medical treatment to 10,000 constituents in his efforts to uplift their wellbeing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency of Sokoto state, is providing the healthcare service in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Alhaji Abubakar Danfuloti, the legislator’s contact person, told NAN that Dasuki sponsored the NMA’s 2018 first quarter free medical outreach.

Danfuloti said the programme was part of his principal’s effort to ensure healthier and productive persons in the society.

“Our commitment aimed at promoting productive individuals in the society by providing required healthcare services which is a priority in governance.

“We will continue in such direction in order to assist the less privilege among the society who cannot afford medical finances.

“Moreover, health is wealth as no any given society can develop educationally, socially or economically without good health.

“As such the programme will be continues one to ensure more people are covered under the NMA free medical outreach,” he said.

Dasuki commended the Sokoto State Government commitment on its health projects and the NMA for sustaining the quarterly free medical outreach in the state.

Speaking at the exercise in Sayyinna town, the state NMA Chairman, Dr Usman Malami, also hailed the lawmaker for collaborating with the association to support indigent persons.

Malami said that the two-day free medical outreach would treat about 10,000 patients in Tambuwal and Kebbe local government areas of the state.

He said the outreach is a free medical treatment as doctors consult patients on variety of illnesses, offer minor surgeries and make referrals based on the needs.

“The treatment included dental care, surgery, medical specialist consultant, radiologist, consultant paediatrics and consultant surgeons, among others,” he said.

He recommended the lawmaker’s contribution and passion toward ensuring the success of the programme to other political office holders. 

