Home > News > Local >

Lagos PDP condoles Bode George over son’s death

In Lagos PDP condoles Bode George over son’s death

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dipo died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bode George play

Bode George

(The Sun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday condoled with the former Vice-Chairman (South) of the party, Chief Olabode George, over the death of his son, Dipo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dipo died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42.

He had been suffering from a protracted illness before his death in a Lagos hospital.

The state’s party Chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, in a statement issued after a condolence visit to the George family, said that the Lagos chapter was devastated by the news.

He said the party shared in the grief of the family at the trying period.

Salvador prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, while praying to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May the care and love of those around you provide peace and comfort to get you through the days ahead.

“I hope our Lord brings you and your family the much needed peace during this testing time.

“Our condolences to the entire George family over this irreparable loss”, he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate Vs IG Police fire back, urge Nigerians to ignore resolutionbullet
2 Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departurebullet
3 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Time is of essence to put Lagos PDP in order — Lawmaker
Ebenezer Babatope PDP will move on without Adeniran, Gana
Taoeed Adedoja Ex-minister drags PDP to court, seeks Secondus' removal
PDP Convention 7 things we learnt from opposition party's election
PDP Convention Ladoja drops out of chairmanship race, backs ex-minister Tunde Adeniran
PDP Convention Screening Committee clears national chairmanship aspirants
PDP Party accuses APC of plotting to use EFCC to embarrass its members
PDP South-West faction threatens to stop national convention
PDP NCC has no power beyond decisions of convention – Makarfi
Ahmed Makarfi PDP NEC meeting to hold Tuesday

Local

An asthma patient
World Asthma Day 250,000 people die of Asthma in Nigeria yearly - Society
Minister reportedly sacks SEC boss for disobeying her orders
Kemi Adeosun FG accords priority to solving power challenges
Officers of the FRSC
FRSC 11 die on Idiroko-Sango-Ota road in 2017
1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
In Abia State 1,098 indigenes to write Police recruitment exam — Commissioner