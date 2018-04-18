Home > News > Local >

Lagos mobilises contractors with N5.6bn for 181 road projects

In Lagos Government mobilises contractors with N5.6bn for 181 road projects

Mr Ade Akinsanya, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, made this known at the Government House, Alausa, at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode shuts Ojota dumpsite over health concerns play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(tori.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had mobilised contractors with N5.6 billion to begin construction of 181 roads.

Mr Ade Akinsanya, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, made this known at the Government House, Alausa, at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Akinsanya said that the sum represented 30 per cent of the total cost of the projects.

He said that the 181 road projects would be delivered in two phases.

The first set of 57 contractors, chosen after a rigorous process to carry out the first phase of the project, will construct 90 roads.

”The construction of the 90 roads will commence in July, and they (contractors) have been directed to deliver in six months.

”The second phase of the project will commence immediately after the first phase. Another 57 contractors will be contracted to deliver the remaining 91 roads.

”For the second phase, we are still evaluating and trying to select the roads; we are doing the selection in conjunction with local government chairmen and community development committees,” he said.

Akinsanya said that the road construction was in fulfillment of Ambode’s promise to open up more inner roads across the state.

He noted that the government successfully delivered 114 roads in September 2016.

The official said that the state government was committed to ensuring even distribution of infrastructure in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abujabullet
2 Buhari May tells President, Commonwealth leaders to allow same-sex unionsbullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Muslim group wants N100 notes printed under...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari’s Visit President commends Ambode, inaugurates Ikeja Bus Terminal
Ade Lawyer I’ve killed over 100 people – suspected assassin confesses
Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrest
Dooms Day Serial killer confesses, exposes ex-NURTW boss
Ambode Lagos Governor appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle
In Lagos Govt begins four-year channelisation of ferry routes
Ambode Lagos Governor says obsolete laws will be reviewed periodically
Pulse Nigeria Poll 87.5% say water transportation will not solve traffic in Lagos
In Lagos Gov. Ambode promises to ease residents' stress
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor says water transportation will solve traffic gridlock in Lagos

Local

3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees in Cameroon
In Cameroon 3 Taraba varsity students killed by falling trees
Mr Agbaje, you are under arrest...
In Lagos Artist, 37, docked for allegedly defrauding woman of N90, 000 shop rent
Buhari says Nigerian youths want everything for free
Buhari President says Nigerian youths want everything for free
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen item