Lagos mobilises contractors with N5.6bn for 181 road projects

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had mobilised contractors with N5.6 billion to begin construction of 181 roads.

Mr Ade Akinsanya, the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, made this known at the Government House, Alausa, at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Akinsanya said that the sum represented 30 per cent of the total cost of the projects.

He said that the 181 road projects would be delivered in two phases.

”The first set of 57 contractors, chosen after a rigorous process to carry out the first phase of the project, will construct 90 roads.

”The construction of the 90 roads will commence in July, and they (contractors) have been directed to deliver in six months.

”The second phase of the project will commence immediately after the first phase. Another 57 contractors will be contracted to deliver the remaining 91 roads.

”For the second phase, we are still evaluating and trying to select the roads; we are doing the selection in conjunction with local government chairmen and community development committees,” he said.

Akinsanya said that the road construction was in fulfillment of Ambode’s promise to open up more inner roads across the state.

He noted that the government successfully delivered 114 roads in September 2016.

The official said that the state government was committed to ensuring even distribution of infrastructure in the state.