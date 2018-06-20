Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwara State govt promises relief measures for flood victims

In Kwara State government promises relief measures for flood victims

The Kwara State government has urged residents to remain calm after floods sacked communities.

  • Published:
Kwara State govt promises relief measures for flood victims play

Kwara Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed commences infrastructure commissioning

(Kwara govt)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara State government has urged residents to remain calm after heavy rainfall led to flooding in some parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

The government also pledged relief measures for victims.

The State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mr Amos Justus, who spoke after inspecting areas affected by the flood in Ilorin on Tuesday,  assured residents of the governments’ commitment to finding a permanent solution to the incessant flooding.

He added that in the interim, the government will provide palliative to curb the flooding and its effect, and  assured residents of the readiness  of the State’s response team to deal with any other emergencies.

Justus also warned residents to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately especially in drainage channels, adding that such acts do not only portend health hazards but also threaten lives and property of citizens.

Ecological fund

The commissioner also disclosed that the State government will collaborate with the federal government to secure the ecological fund due to the State in order to ensure that permanent solutions are found to the perennial flooding.

Justus inspected Taiwo, Geri-Alimi, Hajji Camp, Surulere and Itaamo areas of the Kwara metropolis.

The onset of the rains in Nigeria often means displaced families and sacked homes. State governors are due an ecological fund annually from the center to enable them manage natural disasters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Fulani Herdsmen 4 ways army said governors are sponsoring killersbullet
2 Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eidbullet
3 Herders/Farmers Crisis FG says open grazing is no longer an option...bullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Kwara Gov asks Muslims to uphold lessons of fast
In Kwara Gov Ahmed to commence infrastructure commissioning across State
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister accuses FG of plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan, IBB, Danjuma, others
nPDP APC faction cancels dialogue with FG over withdrawal of Saraki, Dogara security aides
Offa Robbery 5 reasons why police is going after Saraki
Offa Robbery Kwara elders warn Police IG, Idris

Local

Buhari finally signs 2018 budget into law
2018 Budget Buhari finally signs appropriations bill into law
In Lagos, trucks and containers are licensed to kill
Pulse Opinion In Lagos, trucks and containers are licensed to kill
Senator Shehu Sani says APC supporting injustice, threatens to leave
Shehu Sani Senator says APC supporting injustice, threatens to leave
Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon
Pulse Opinion Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon