Kwara State govt promises relief measures for flood victims

The Kwara State government has urged residents to remain calm after heavy rainfall led to flooding in some parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

The government also pledged relief measures for victims.

The State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mr Amos Justus, who spoke after inspecting areas affected by the flood in Ilorin on Tuesday, assured residents of the governments’ commitment to finding a permanent solution to the incessant flooding.

He added that in the interim, the government will provide palliative to curb the flooding and its effect, and assured residents of the readiness of the State’s response team to deal with any other emergencies.

Justus also warned residents to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately especially in drainage channels, adding that such acts do not only portend health hazards but also threaten lives and property of citizens.

Ecological fund

The commissioner also disclosed that the State government will collaborate with the federal government to secure the ecological fund due to the State in order to ensure that permanent solutions are found to the perennial flooding.

Justus inspected Taiwo, Geri-Alimi, Hajji Camp, Surulere and Itaamo areas of the Kwara metropolis.

The onset of the rains in Nigeria often means displaced families and sacked homes. State governors are due an ecological fund annually from the center to enable them manage natural disasters.