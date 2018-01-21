Jama’atu Nasir Islam blames CAN for killings in Benue

news

The Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI) has alleged that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is using the Fulani herdsmen to cause confusion in Nigeria.

According to Punch, the Secretary General of the JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu blamed CAN for the trouble in Benue state.

Aliyu also said “We, nonetheless, make bold that CAN is deliberately covering up by using the herdsmen debacle as a franchise to perpetrate evil, as witnessed in the Book Haram tale.

“Seeing that they have gotten away with those crimes, CAN has now devised a new approach to destabilise Nigeria in order to achieve their agenda.

“The ‘herdsmen’ debacle: it must be understood that this is a coinage mischievously invented by CAN over time and its biased errand boys among media practitioners to stereotype an ethnic group so as to achieve a pre-planned agenda.

“Moreover, why not call a spade by its name? And why is the whole herdsmen issue heightened now in 2018?”

“Simply, CAN is unnecessarily overheating the polity because 2019 is around the corner.

“Our take is that CAN should better go and register as a political party and contest election if they want to test their popularity!

“We, nonetheless, make bold to say that CAN is deliberately covering up by using the herdsmen debacle as a franchise to perpetrate evil as witnessed in the Boko Haram tale, as cases of Christians dressed in Muslim garb to bomb churches is still fresh in our memories.

“The infamous Lydia Yusuf of Bauchi State, the Miya Barkatai would-be Christian bombers also in Bauchi State, as well as the foiled bombing of the Radio House in Abuja, after which the then Minister of Information and Marylyn Ogar, then SSS spokesperson, changed the story line, are still fresh in our memories,” he added.

DSS says ISIS is responsible for Benue attacks

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies have revealed that the Islamic State in West Africa network might be responsible for the killings in Benue state and other parts of the country.

This was contained in a security report that was submitted to President Buhari recently, by different security agencies, including the DSS.