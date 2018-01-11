Home > News > Local >

IPOB urges FG to issue "shoot on sight" order on killer herdsmen

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has charged the Federal Government to issue a shoot on sight order against Fulani herdsmen who have carried out a spate of savage attacks in Benue and Taraba States that have left scores of people dead.

In a statement released by spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, the pro-Biafra group accused the government of acting soft on the attackers whose killings have "become the norm under this present All Progressives Congress government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari."

The statement read, "They must also deploy their soldiers in Benue and Taraba states with the same shoot on sight order they readily apply against peaceful Biafran agitators.

"The world must wake up to the threat that Fulani terror herdsmen represent before it's too late."

The group also criticised the international media for ignoring the killings because Christians are the victims, not Muslims.

It said, "More shocking is the fact that world media like CNN, FOX, BBC, Al Jazeera, NBC, ABC, etc, have remained conspiratorially silent on these horror shows played out in predominantly Christian towns and villages; probably because those being killed are not Muslims.

"We are bombarded daily with news about the suffering of Rohingya people and threats of economic and military sanctions against Myanmar but something far more sinister is happening in Nigeria and especially in Biafraland with no iota of coverage from leading media houses around the world because those being killed in Nigeria are non-Muslims.

"Only when Muslim populations are affected do we see international condemnations and sanctions."

Benue and Taraba attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

According to Governor Samuel Ortom's Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase, the death toll for the attacks hit a total of 71 victims on Monday, January 8.

The declared three days of mourning in the state for the victims of the attacks. The mourning period runs from Tuesday, January 9, to Thursday, January 11, ending with a church service for the victims at the IBB square in Makurdi, followed by a mass burial.

At least 55 people in Taraba State were reported to have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

Samson Toromade

