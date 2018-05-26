news

Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, (OFR) has filed a motion stopping the execution of the court order declaring him Wanted pending the determination of his appeal against the order.

The motion was filed by his legal counsel, Prof J. N. Mbadugha Esq.

This was revealed to newsmen by the spokesman of Innoson Motors, Cornel Osigwe.

Justice Mojisola Dada of the special offences court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, May 24, 2018, declared Chukwuma wanted over his failure to make an appearance in court for his arraignment for the fifth time.

Osigwe said “It must be noted that Chief Chukwuma failed to appear before the court because he had challenged the jurisdiction of the Lagos State High Court to hear the forgery charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Court of Appeal Lagos Division on ground of, inter alia, the charge is an abuse of process.

“A similar charge on the same subject matter, transactions and issues is ongoing at the Federal High Court Lagos Division between the same parties, in charge No: FHC/l/565c/2015. The last hearing of the charge at the Federal High Court was this month, May 22nd 2018.”

“Prof J. N. Mbadugha Esq, had in the Motion on Notice prayed the court for an Order of the Honourable Court staying the execution of the Order made on the 24th of May, 2018 declaring the 2nd defendant (Chief Innocent Chukwuma, OFR,) wanted pending the determination of the defendants’ appeal,” he added.

Innoson boss reacts

Chukwuma, in his reaction alleged that the trumped up charges against him was instigated by Guaranty Trust Bank.

He said he is not afraid of arraignment, adding that it must be done following the due process of the law.

Innoson’s boss also claimed that the declaration of the court is aimed at embarrassing his personality, defaming him and maligning his character.