In Borno :  Government reviews curfew in Maiduguri

Bulama said that the curfew was temporary and would be between Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, to enhance security in the metropolis.

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima play

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima

(Daily Trust)
The Borno Government has reviewed the curfew in Maiduguri metropolis from 8:00PM to 6:00AM as against the existing 10:00PM to 6:00AM.

Dr Mohammed Bulama, the Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

Bulama said that the curfew was temporary and would be between Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, to enhance security in the metropolis.

He disclosed that the curfew was imposed based on advice by the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The Borno State Government on the advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the general public that the existing curfew regime in the state has been temporarily rescheduled.

“The curfew as from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 6, 2018, will commence from 8 pm in the night till 6 am in the morning.

“This review is done in the over riding interest of public safety and to ensure that the emerging peace in the state is further consolidated.

“While deeply regretting any inconvenience this adjustment of curfew timing may cause, the Borno State Government craves the understanding and full cooperation of the general public”.

