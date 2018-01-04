Hosea Ibi :  Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker demand N75m ransom

news

The kidnappers of Honourable Hosea Ibi, the lawmaker representing Takum I in the Taraba State House of Assembly, have allegedly demanded N75 million for his release.

According to Punch, which cited a family source, the kidnappers contacted a family friend to demand the ransom.

The victim was kidnapped last Saturday night in his hometown, Takum, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, said the Taraba State Police Command is unaware of the demand for ransom.

He said the command is doing everything possible to secure the lawmaker's release.

Misal also advised the family not to pay any ransom to the criminals.