Hosea Ibi :  Kidnappers of Taraba lawmaker demand N75m ransom

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal advised the family not to pay any ransom as the police is doing everything possible to secure his release.

  Published:
(Punch)
The kidnappers of  Honourable Hosea Ibi, the lawmaker representing Takum I in the Taraba State House of Assembly, have allegedly demanded N75 million for his release.

According to Punch, which cited a family source, the kidnappers contacted a family friend to demand the ransom.

The victim was kidnapped last Saturday night in his hometown, Takum, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, said the Taraba State Police Command is unaware of the demand for ransom.

ALSO READ: Lady connives with lover to kidnap self for 200K ransom

He said the command is doing everything possible to secure the lawmaker's release.

Misal also advised the family not to pay any ransom to the criminals.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

