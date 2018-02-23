Home > News > Local >

Groups task FG on special security for girls

Yobe school attack Groups task FG on special security for girls

The groups, Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA) and Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), gave the advice in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

  • Published:
12 things you need to know about Yobe schoolgirls kidnap play

Female students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapch, Yobe State during head count

(SaharaReporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two groups on Friday urged Federal Government to constitute special security outfit that would focus mainly on protection of school girls in insurgency-ravaged parts of the country.

The groups, Women Arise for Change Initiative (WA) and Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), gave the advice in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The groups’ recommendation followed statement by the Yobe Police command that 111 girls of
Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, were unaccounted for following an attack by insurgents on the school on Monday evening.

It would be recalled that in 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276 girls from their school in Chibok, Borno State, and some of the girls were still being held captive.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the President of WA, told NAN that there was need for proper and adequate protection for women and girls in the country.

According to her, women and girls in the country should be given special protection
because of the rate at which they are being molested on daily basis.

She said “even the most vulnerable ones living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps were not exempted from terrible experiences.

“It is therefore an issue of urgent importance that should be squarely addressed; there has to be a way to protect women and girls.

“Government should set up special security network that will mainly focus on protection of every school attended by girls in insurgency ravaged parts of the country.”

Okei-Odumakin said attacks were clearly not just on schools but targeted at the future of
young girls, their education and the future of the country.

She said it was sad that at a time that the nation still await the release of the remaining Chibok school girls abducted since 2014, such a terrible situation could once again be experienced.

The WA president further recommended punitive measures on perpetrators of attacks and all forms of violence against women and girls.

In the same vein, Mrs Betty Abah, the Executive Director of CEE-HOPE, said children, both boys and girls, deserved to be adequately protected.

She said “government must ensure the protection of girls.

“It is sad indeed that we are witnessing a replay of the Chibok girls abduction saga.

“It is sad and indeed very depressing that girls have become endangered as they attempt to acquire education to improve their lives and their family members.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 JAMB Snake Maid accused of swallowing N36M says she’s innocentbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe
Buhari ADP urges President to intervene in APC crises in Kaduna, Kogi States
Yobe Schoolgirls 'Kidnapped students have not been rescued', State Govt makes U-turn
In Yobe EU condemns Boko Haram’s abduction of schoolgirls
Yobe Schoolgirls Kidnap This is what happened when abducted students returned home
Boko Haram 'Some' missing Nigerian schoolgirls rescued after terrorist attack
Insurgency UNICEF urges education stakeholders to invest in protective learning environment
Boko Haram Yobe Governor says army didn't rescue any abducted schoolgirls
In Yobe Senate wants remaining missing schoolgirls rescued

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death