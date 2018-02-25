Fulani Herdsmen beg Nigerians to be fair to them

news

The South East zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sadiqu has warned members who destroy farmlands to desist from the act.

Sadiqu also called on Nigerians to be fair to herdsmen across the country.

According to Daily Post, the South-East chairman alleged that criminal disguised as herdsmen are going about to cause trouble in host communities.

He also debunked rumours that its members are planning to attack some states in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Sadiqu said “We also advise our members to participate actively during the coming election by obtaining PVC.This will bring them close to their host to reduce suspicion and hatred.

“We urge our members to be submissive to the committee’s that were constituted by the government to mitigate menace that is coming from the Fulani’s or their hosts.”

Fulani herdsmen not afraid of any form of government

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay recently said that Fulani herdsmen are not afraid of any form of government.

He also described the group as wild animals who don’t have any respect for the sanctity of life.