Fire rages several buildings in Gowon Estate

news

At least, four buildings have been destroyed by fire in Gowon Estate situated in Egbeda area of Alimosho Local Government.

Pulse reliably gathered that the fire started in 34 road area around 8pm and is still raging as at the time of filing this report.

Our on-scene correspondent reliably informed that the fire began with a duplex but has spread to the 4th building in the neighborhood.

Pulse further gathered that occupants of the building were rescued before the fire became worse.

According to our correspondent, there were no casualties but properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

It was further gathered that some of the occupants of the building manage to bring out some of their handy belongings.

UPDATE

LASEMA officials as well as the Fire Civil Service have arrived the scene with four water trucks battling to put out the fire.

They are seemingly overwhelmed as the fire is still powerfully burning as at the time of filing this report.