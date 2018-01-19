Home > News > Local >

Fire rages several buildings in Gowon Estate

Breaking Fire rages several buildings in Gowon Estate

Pulse on-scene correspondent reliably informed that the fire began with a duplex but has spread to the 4th building in the neighborhood.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fire rages several buildings in Gowon Estate play

A scene from the fire raged buildings in Gowon Estate, Egbeda

(Pulse - Akinloye Photography)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least, four buildings have been destroyed by fire in Gowon Estate situated in Egbeda area of Alimosho Local Government.

Pulse reliably gathered that the fire started in 34 road area around 8pm and is still raging as at the time of filing this report.

Our on-scene correspondent reliably informed that the fire began with a duplex but has spread to the 4th building in the neighborhood.

Pulse further gathered that occupants of the building were rescued before the fire became worse.

According to our correspondent, there were no casualties but properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

It was further gathered that some of the occupants of the building manage to bring out some of their handy belongings.

UPDATE

LASEMA officials as well as the Fire Civil Service have arrived the scene with four water trucks battling to put out the fire.

They are seemingly overwhelmed as the fire is still powerfully burning as at the time of filing this report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet
3 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Fire wrecks 150 shops, warehouse
In Lagos Customs Comptroller to investigate fire incident at warehouse
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, August 30, 2016]
Nigerian Breweries Fire No casualties recorded - Management
In Bayelsa Raging inferno destroys petrol station
Recovered $50M Why NIA angle smells like burnt dodo
Recovered $50M NIA's boss wife reportedly moved funds into Ikoyi apartment
Boko Haram Banki: a Nigerian border town choked by homeless people
Jungle Justice 2 kidnap suspects set ablaze as police discover den in Lagos [Video]

Local

 
In Ogun Herdsmen hack farmer to death in community
F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota