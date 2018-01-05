EFCC questions Mark again over N5.4b campaign funds

news

Former Senate President, David Mark, was questioned for a second time by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2017, over a N5.4 billion slush campaign funds allegedly traced to him.

The Benue State lawmaker had earlier been questioned on December 18, 2017 for seven hours and had been given two weeks by the anti-graft agency to recover from an illness.

According to a report by The Nation, Mark arrived at the EFCC office in Abuja around 2pm on Thursday accompanied by one of his sons.

An EFCC source told The Nation that the lawmaker has more than three cases to answer with the anti-graft agency.

He said, "He was calm during interrogation, which involved the presentation of some of our findings to him.

"Altogether, he has more than three cases before the EFCC but we are gradually isolating every issue in which he was implicated.

"By the time we release the facts to the public, Nigerians will realise that the ongoing probe of the former Senate President has nothing to do with politics. We have been on some aspects of the investigation since 2015.

"In one of the findings, about N200million was collected in cash for Mark from ONSA through a proxy."

Allegations against Mark

The former Senate President is expected to account for an alleged N200m - N550m arms procurement fund from the Office of the National Security Adviser and another N2.9 billion paid into the account of the National Assembly during his tenure and shared among senators.

He is also expected to explain his role in the spending of N2 billion campaign funds meant for Benue State that also involves a former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sam Ode.

According to another EFCC source, Ode has provided useful information that implicates PDP chieftains in Benue State who allegedly diverted the N2 billion for personal use.

Mark denies allegations

Mark has denied all the allegations against him in a statement released through his media aide, Paul Mumeh, after the first interview.

He said, To set the records straight, Senator Mark was invited by the EFCC via a letter addressed to the National Assembly to answer questions on the 2015 presidential election campaign funds as it concerned Benue State.

"As a law-abiding citizen, Senator Mark honoured the invitation. Curiously, they also alleged that the PDP paid over N2bn into the National Assembly’s account which he, as then President of the Senate, allegedly shared among the 109 senators, including PDP, Action Congress of Nigeria and All Nigerian Peoples Party (members) in 2010.

"Again, to the best of his knowledge, Senator Mark is not aware of such transactions. This simply did not make sense to any right thinking member of society.

"Senator Mark wondered why anybody would think that PDP will pay money into National Assembly account. He, however, clarified all the issues raised before returning home."

"Sen. Mark believes in due process and rule of law. He has maintained a clean record of public service over the years and will continue to uphold the highest standard of conduct expected of public servants.

"Sen. Mark's house has since become a pilgrimage of sort to politicians across party lines, friends and well-wishers identifying with him at this moment.

"He however appealed to his supporters, friends and associates to remain calm and see his current travails as a price he has to pay for leadership.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement from the office of Sen. Mark on this issue."