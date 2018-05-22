EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu has just dropped another blunder and a smart alec caught it all on video.
Call it a tale of two Ibrahims and you'd be darn right.
Idris’ ‘transmission, transfusion’ stutter found its way into social media last week and turned viral immediately.
When Magu showed up at the ChannelsTV studio, he also appeared unable to tell the difference between an institution and a $24billion EFCC building.
Well, there’s another video making the rounds on social media in which Magu goes: “The Speaker of the House of the Senate President…”
Okay, we seriously didn’t make that up. Watch the clip below:
Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature presided by the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. "The Speaker of the House of the Senate President" is really an unknown component in our fledgling democracy.
That office quite frankly doesn't exist.
Oh well, public officials have been having a bad month before the microphones, it appears.
What do you make of Magu's latest slip?