EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu has just dropped another blunder and a smart alec caught it all on video.

In the age of social media, nothing escapes the millennial with a smartphone and social media app, it appears. Ask Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris and acting Chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu.

Call it a tale of two Ibrahims and you'd be darn right.

Idris’ ‘transmission, transfusion’ stutter found its way into social media last week and turned viral immediately.

When Magu showed up at the ChannelsTV studio, he also appeared unable to tell the difference between an institution and a $24billion EFCC building.

Well, there’s another video making the rounds on social media in which Magu goes: “The Speaker of the House of the Senate President…”

Okay, we seriously didn’t make that up. Watch the clip below:

 

The office Magu acknowledged simply doesn't exist

Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature presided by the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. "The Speaker of the House of the Senate President" is really an unknown component in our fledgling democracy.

That office quite frankly doesn't exist.

Oh well, public officials have been having a bad month before the microphones, it appears.

What do you make of Magu's latest slip?

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

