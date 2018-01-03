ECDA :  Take advantage of CVR to register, group urges eligible Nigerians

news

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA),World wide, has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to register in order to vote for leaders of proven integrity.

The National President of the association, Mr James Manza, gave the advice on Wednesday in Wakama, Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State.

Manza had led other executive members on a courtesy visit to the former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku, at his residence in Wakama.

He said that the importance of the voter card could not be overemphasised in the socio-economic development of the country, describing it as the only weapon that the electorate can use to choose leaders of their choice.

“Our visit is to rejoice with you as a true son of Eggon nation, Nasarawa state and Nigeria at large as we enter into the new year 2018.

“Our association, ECDA, is a non-political and non-partisan group that will continue to create an enabling environment to every Eggon sons and daughters to express their views for the unity of Eggon people.

“As we are all aware, this association was formed in order to preach and promote peace and unity among Eggon people and other ethnic nationalities considering the importance of peace and unity to the development of any society.

“Before we came on board, there was crisis all over the state, but we made it a point of duty to preach peace to our people and other ethnic nationalities across the state and by the grace of God, we have achieved peace in the state today.

“I also want to use this medium to call on Eggon people and other Nigerians that are yet to have their voter cards to go and register with the Independent National Electoral Commission in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in order to exercise their rights by voting leaders of proven integrity in 2019.

“ The electorate can only actualise their dream for good governance if they vote leaders of proven integrity; they can only vote leaders of their choice when they register and have their voter card.

“It is a good thing for them as patriotic Nigerians to be part of this electoral exercise because without voter card, how will one vote and be voted for apart from other benefits of the voter cards,” he said.

Manza, however, cautioned against double registration, noting that the ongoing exercise was for only those yet to get their voters card or had turned 18 years.

Responding, Maku thanked the delegation for the visit and assured them of his readiness to contribute his quota to the development of the association, the state and the country at large.

He told the visitors that he joined the governorship race in the state to bring good governance and ensure that various communities in the state benefitted from the dividends of democracy.

Maku, who is the National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance, expressed optimism that he would win the 2019 governorship election in the state.