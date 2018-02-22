DPR seals 5 petrol stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

news

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed five petrol stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states, with a warning to independent marketers to desist from sharp practices and buying diverted products.

The DPR Sokoto Zonal Operations Controller, Alhaji Mohammed Makera, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in his office in Sokoto on Thursday.

According to him, the DPR will not hesitate to penalize any filling station diverting, hoarding or over pricing the commodity.

“Their reason for selling above the government approved pump price of N145 was that they are getting their product at the black market, which was totally untrue.

“We will do everything possible to discourage that and want them to follow the right channels in getting their products so that they can sell to the public at the approved price,” he said.

He called on the public to stop patronizing those filling stations selling above the controlled price.

He disclosed that the two states had in the last two days received 64 trucks of petrol.

According to Makera, 45 of the 64 trucks were for Kebbi and its environs, while the remaining 19 trucks were for Sokoto and its environs.

The zonal operations controller, therefore, queried where they have gotten their own products that they were selling at above the government approved price.

He said that the already penalized filing stations would remain sealed until they pay their fines.