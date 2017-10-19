Home > News > Local >

Dogara showers encomium on Gowon at 85

Gowon Dogara showers encomium on ex-Head of State tribute at 85

  Published:
Yakubu Gowon play

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon

(AIT Online)
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday paid tribute to former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon in marking Gowon’s 85 years.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs in Abuja, Mr Turaki Hassan, Dogara described Gowon as an inspirational leader and symbol of genuine patriotism and statesmanship.

Dogara also hailed the former Head of State for his relentless commitment to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

His Excellency, Gen. Gowon has been known for demonstrating uncommon patriotism, courage, vision and statesmanship as well as genuine commitment to national unity and integration,’’ he said.

The speaker noted that this Gowon ’’ during his active years as a head of government and now as an elder statesman.”

He also described Gowon as a peace-maker and fine Military officer who worked for the preservation of the nation’s unity.

Dogara said Gowon achieved the feat by bringing together all the constituent regions of Nigeria and keeping the country one after the unfortunate civil war.

“Gowon’s unwavering commitment, excellent leadership disposition, vision as well as his ability to galvanise the broad spectrum of Nigerian society.’’

This he noted were testimonies of the success of Gowon’s popular slogan, ‘To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.’’

He said the former Head of state was also noted for ‘’his unequivocal love for peace, harmony and corporate existence of the country.”

The speaker prayed God to grant the elder statesman more years of excellent health, wisdom and selfless service to God, country and humanity. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

