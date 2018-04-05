Distribute fertilisers, other farm inputs now— farmers beg govt.

news

Some farmers in Nasarawa state have appealed to the federal and state governments to ensure timely distribution of fertilisers and other farm inputs to boost food production in the country.

They made the call on Thursday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in their respective communities in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the farmers, the right time for government to distribute fertilisers should be between February and April to ensure bumper yields.

Mr. Bulus Adigizi, a farmer in Keffi said, “I am appealing to the government to please provide fertilisers at the right time to farmers. And if you ask me what is the right time for the government to distribute fertilizers, I will tell you that it should be between February and April. Any time outside these months, I think, it should be termed as late and this will affect food production negatively.

“We have already experienced early rainfall in the state, we have commenced the 2018 farming seasons and now we are waiting for governments to assist us with fertilisers through its timely distribution,” he said.

Adigizi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving adequate attention to the agriculture sector, adding that the President’s efforts in agricultural sector had help in improving on the standard of living of the people.

Another farmer, Alhaji Musa Yakubu, said that the importance of early distribution of fertilisers could not be over-emphasised “as it helps fast-track the nation’s economic development.

“We are all aware that timely distribution of fertilisers will boost food production thereby improve the standard of living of the people, hence, the need for government to ensure timely distribution to farmers across the state,” he said.

Adigizi said no society could survive without agriculture, as agriculture was the major source of livelihood of many families and nations.

He said major problem facing rural farmers was lack of access to credit facilities urging government to give soft loans to farmers to ensure food sufficiency.

Mrs Litini Thomas, another farmer in Keffi expressed dissatisfaction with late distribution of fertilisers in previous years, which affected food production.

“We will continue to embrace farming but what we expect from the government is to ensure timely distribution of fertilisers and other farming inputs as some of us cannot afford the market price of agricultural inputs,” she said.

She commended President Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for giving attention to the agricultural sector and called for its sustenance.