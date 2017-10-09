Court relaxes Vanguard reporter’s bail condition

A Kaduna High Court has relaxed the bail condition granted a former Vanguard reporter, Luka Binniyat, standing trial for alleged false publication against the State Government.

Justice Bashir Sukola on Monday relaxed the bail after advising the prosecution counsel, led by Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), and the defence, Mr James Kanyip, to go and privately debate the bail condition and report decision to the court.

The court granted the accused bail with two sureties upon presentation of bank statement of not less than credit of N10 million each.

In addition, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, is also expected to stand as a surety for the accused, a condition that was fair, compared to the initial bail bond of two sureties within the jurisdiction of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had earlier requested that each surety presents N10 million and their international passports.

NAN reports that the judge adjourned the case to Nov. 23 for further hearing.

The defence counsel told journalists after the court sitting that the judgment was not what they really wanted but would have to make do with what they got.

Reacting, the wife of the accused, Mrs Gladys Binniyat, thanked God that her husband was finally going to breathe the air of freedom.

She described his absence for over three months as a big setback for the family, especially the younger children.

“The children really missed their father, especially the last two, but the younger ones understand what is happening, based on what they have been reading on the social media,” she said.

Mrs Binniyat said that as a house wife, his absence brought a whole new chapter to their lives.

She appreciated their friends, family and colleagues for supporting the family since the detention.

NAN reports that present at the court room were the national officers of the NUJ led its by President, Mr Waheed Odusile, and Kaduna NUJ Council Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Adamu Yusuf and Dauda Doka.

Others are human rights activist, Dr John Danfulani, and former Kaduna State Attorney General, Mr Mark Jacob.