Home > News > Local >

Court berates House of rep over Abdulmumin Jibrin’s suspension

Abdulmumin Jibrin Court berates House of Representatives over suspension

Jibrin was suspended in 2016 for alleging that the  Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers of the House  padded the 2016 budget with about N40 billion.

  • Published:
My suspension is a learning curve - Abdulmumin Jibrin says play

Abdulmumin Jibrin

(The News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday chided the House of Representatives for unlawfully suspending former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation,  Abdulmumin Jibrin for 180 legislative days.

Jibrin was suspended in 2016 for alleging that the  Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers of the House  padded the 2016 budget with about N40 billion.

He then dragged the House, the speaker and the clerk of the House to court to challenge the suspension.

Delivering judgment on the suit, Justice John Tsoho declared that the action of the House was unconstitutional.

Justice Tsoho said it was necessary to admonish the House to perform its duties with the constitution in mind and avoid arbitrariness, bias and impartiality.

At this juncture, a general admonition is deemed necessary.

“The House of Representatives should be the bastion of representative democracy in Nigeria and should thus hold as very dear, the tenets of democracy and stick tenaciously to same.

“Democracy thrives on and is fuelled by the rule of law and not by the rule of force, arbitrariness or impunity.

“The House should not desecrate itself by openly exhibiting lack of faith in the constitution and the rule of law to which it owes its very existence.

“Drawing from a traditional adage, it is apt to state that any entity that challenges its soul to a fight is doomed and will fail,” the judge said.

The judge nullified the suspension of the lawmaker and ordered the House of Representatives to pay all outstanding salaries and allowances that accrued to him while he was on suspension.

“The suspension is null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

According to Tsoho, the defendants by suspending Jibrin, violated his rights as enshrined in Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He added that the defendants were partial and biased when the principal officers who raised the allegation against Jibrin  were part of the committee  that investigated the matter.

The court maintained that it was wrong for the defendants to be judge in their own case.

The court further held that the House  erred when it went ahead to suspend Jibrin, not minding the pendency of an action against it.

The court also held that according to the House standing rules, the House could not suspend Jibrin for more than 14 legislative days or 30 legislative days in more serious matters. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunderbullet
2 Power Supply NNPC, NAOC move to add 500MW to national gridbullet
3 Atiku Ex-VP denies visiting ex-gov Jang in prison but new audio...bullet

Related Articles

Abdulmumin Jibrin Reps lifts suspension ban on lawmaker
Pulse Opinion Suspending Shehu Sani for disclosing senators’ pay will be a huge mistake
Shehu Sani Senators gang up against Kaduna lawmaker for exposing N13.5m 'illegal' allowance
Abdulmumin Jibrin Embattled lawmaker says his suspension is a learning curve
Abdulmumin Jibrin Suspended lawmaker finally meets Buhari and he's super excited
Jibrin Dogara's lies shows he's panicky and lame
Dogara Jibrin did a good job to support my candidacy - Speaker
Budget Padding Buhari shut Jibrin up by asking for evidence - Dogara opens up
SERAP Court compels Saraki, Dogara to account for N500bn ‘running cost’

Local

Pator Osagie Ize Iyamu
Osagie Ize-Iyamu PDP chairman, 4 others sent to prison until they meet bail conditions
Buhari’s aide starts Twitter campaign against OBJ, calls him corrupt
#WhereIsThePower Buhari’s aide starts Twitter campaign against OBJ, calls him corrupt
Boko Haram: UN says Nigeria must develop rural communities
Boko Haram UN says Nigeria has to develop rural communities to win terrorism war
Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia
Emeka Etiaba Absence of defence counsel stalls Metuh’s trial in absentia