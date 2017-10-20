Home > News > Local >

commissioner confirms 1 suspected Monkeypox case in Nasarawa

Monkeypox Health commissioner confirms 1 suspected case in Nasarawa

The state's health commissioner said that the state government had step up efforts to educate the public on ways to prevent the disease.

  • Published:
A case of monkeypox play

A case of monkeypox

(AFP)
Dr Danail Iya, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health said on Friday that only one suspected case of monkey pox had been recorded in the state.

The commissioner made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Iya said that the blood sample of the suspect had been sent to the Central Public Laboratory in Yaba, Lagos, adding that the state government was waiting for the result.

He said that the state government had step up efforts to educate the public on ways to prevent the disease.

According to him, the ministry has partnered with traditional and religious leaders to educate people, mostly rural areas, because they are more likely to have contacts with monkeys.

The commissioner urged members of the public to report any strange illness to the nearest medical facility for prompt action.

We will equip the Dalhatu Araf Specialist, Lafia and the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi with drugs and other facilities to tackle any case of monkey pox,” he said.

