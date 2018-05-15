Home > News > Local >

Charly boy leads anti-herdsmen protest to Ministry of Justice

Charly Boy said proscribing the killer herdsmen would give security agents the tenacity to fight them.

Charles Oputa a.k.a Charly Boy protesting at Unity Fountain, Abuja on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, on Monday, May 14, led his 'Ourmumudondo' Group on a peaceful protest to the Federal Ministry of Justice, demanding the proscription  of  "Killer herdsmen" across Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Group is a non-political coalition of Nigerians from all backgrounds who advocate for national reawakening, towards holding leaders responsible and ensuring good governance at all levels.

According to Charly boy, the protest is to urge the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to declare the group as a common enemy of Nigerians.

He said, “We are extremely concerned that the survival of Nigeria is currently being threatened by these killer herdsmen, as innocent Nigerians are being slaughtered in different parts of the country on daily basis.

“In 2018 alone, hundreds of innocent Nigerians were cut down by this group, and hundreds of communities are affected by the wanton destruction of human lives and properties.

“We, therefore, urge the Ministry of Justice, the nation’s highest custodian of law, to immediately take firm action towards getting Federal Government to proscribe and designate the killer herdsmen a terrorist group in Nigeria.”

Charly Boy during the 'resume or resign' protest play Charly Boy during the 'resume or resign' protest against President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling in absentia. Buhari was being treated in a London hospital for an undisclosed ailment at the time. (Facebook/Deji Adeyanju)

Charly boy noted that since relevant government authorities had acknowledged that the killer herdsmen were foreign elements, who infiltrated the country, the group wants them  declared  as enemies of the Nigerian state.

He added that such  pronouncement would give security agents the tenacity to fight it, and also help the nation to secure regional cooperation and support.

“We are not saying every herder in Nigeria should be prescribed as a terrorist, because the herdsmen everybody knows in this country do not carry arms and sophisticated weapons.

“Our president had publicly declared during his recent visits to the UK and U.S., that Nigeria was under the invasion of killer herdsmen from another country.

“It is, however, instructive to admit for effective action and intervention that there cannot be infiltration into the country by external forces without internal collaborators.

“Proscription of these killer herdsmen and their designation as a terrorist group will give Nigeria greater leverage to seek better regional cooperation and international support to confront this menace concertedly.

“Our security agents will collectively go after them and also investigate their line of funding, to unravel those who are secretly colluding with the group,” he urged.

The group added that as the 2019 general elections was drawing near, there was need for Nigerians to be assured that they were safe to come out to exercise their civic rights.

Charly boy then handed over a letter containing the group’s grievances and demands, addressed to Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Mrs Lola Uket, Acting Director of General Services in the Ministry, who received the letter on behalf of the chairman, commended the group for its genuine concern for peace and security in Nigeria.

She then assured the group that their demands would be presented to the minister. 

