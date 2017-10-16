Bukola Saraki :  Senate President urges collective fight against terrorism

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, says it is the collective responsibility of world leaders to combat terrorism, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the fight.

Saraki said this during a bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Ali Larijani, at the 137 Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.

The senate president said time had come for all world leaders to join forces to eliminate “the greatest enemy”.

He said,“ there must be a common goal and direction in the fight against terrorism. The fight against terrorism is the responsibility of all leaders as it is the greatest enemy that we all have.

“When we were younger, the world was not at this level in the fight against terrorism, so we owe the generations after us the duty to do our best to eradicate it."

“We must all work closely against this common enemy”.

On bilateral relation with Iran in oil and gas, Saraki said that there was a need to develop a strong relationship for mutual benefits of both countries.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration and exchange of ideas between both countries to be able to do more business in the oil and gas sector.

On parliamentary relationship, Bukola said the meeting was a step towards establishing such relationship.

“I know that your embassy in Nigeria is very active. I have met with your ambassador a couple of times and he is doing very well.

“I hope that after we go back, we can encourage a closer relationship between the parliaments,’’ he said.

He thanked Larijani for the opportunity of the meeting, and expressed optimism that there would be more similar meetings to strengthen the relationship between the Nigerian parliament and the Iranian parliament.

Earlier, the Iranian speaker, Larijani said he called for the meeting to establish a relationship with the Nigerian parliament.

He also reiterated the need for concerted effort by heads of states in the fight against terrorism in view of its escalating nature.

On Nigeria-Iran relation, the speaker said “both countries need to find ways of expanding trade and parliamentary relations.’’

He assured of Iran’s readiness to develop a relationship with Nigeria in the area of oil and gas and other beneficial areas.

He extended an invitation to Saraki to visit Iran as a step towards consolidating the relationship between both parliaments.