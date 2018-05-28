Buhari says Nigeria's security has improved since 2015

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that security in Nigeria has improved considerably since he assumed office in 2015.

While speaking during the 2018 Democracy Day Lecture at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday, May 28, 2018, the president said his administration has curbed the menace of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

He also disclosed that the the nation's security agencies are being equipped to combat a rise in violent attacks leading to the death of hundreds in the country.

He said, "The security in the country today has considerably improved against the background of what we met in May 2015. Incidences of bombings in towns and villages have been drastically curtailed, series of plots have been averted and stopped and culprits arrested through the vigilance, patriotism and professionalism of our security agencies. The entire country has been freed from occupation of any of its parts by insurgents.

"While we grieve with our compatriots who have lost relatives and properties, we are unrelenting in equipping and preparing our troops to confront the agents of violence, who have been engaging in banditry and reckless killings in various parts of the country under whatever guise, until total victory is achieved. Again it is pertinent to note that insurgency and terrorism are world-wide phenomena affecting even the best policed nations."